Prosecutor general put on notice over Ali Wazir’s bail plea

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the prosecutor general on a bail application filed by Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Ali Wazir in a case pertaining to allegedly using provocative language against state institutions.

The lawmaker was arrested in December 2020 for allegedly using defamatory and provocative language against state institutions during a rally in Sohrab Goth. He has now moved the high court against the rejection of his bail plea by an anti-terrorism court.

The applicant’s counsel submitted that Wazir was falsely implicated in the case due to political motives, and no case of terrorism was made out against him. The trial court had earlier denied bail to the lawmaker, observing that the content of his speech prima facie connected him to incitement of hatred and attempts to cause disaffection towards state institutions.