ECP issues misconduct notice on PTI MPA

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has served a notice on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member provincial assembly for misconduct in the Kurram by-election.
The MPA from PK 79, Fazal Ilahi, was issued notice to appear before the district returning officer on February 20. The DRO took notice on the report of monitoring officer for the NA-45 by election.