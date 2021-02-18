Ex-MNA Maulana Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq dies

CHARSADDA: A former Member National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq passed away here on Wednesday.

A large number of religious scholars, his students and people from other walks of life attended his funeral prayer which was offered at the Charsadda Paper Mills.

He was laid to rest at the graveyard near the Darul Uloom Islamia in Charsadda.

The deceased religious scholar was the father of former senator Hafiz Rasheed Ahmad and brother of All Tajir Association President Lal Mohammad Lal.

He was Sheikul Hadith at Darul Islamia Charsadda and taught there for a long time.

The late Maulana was aligned with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam. He was patron of the JUI in the erstwhile FATA.

He had contested the 2002 general election and was elected MNA from the then Mohmand Agency. Late Maulana Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq had to his credit over 12 books and publications.