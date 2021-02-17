close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2021

PMSA rescues 65 fishermen aboard three boats

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2021

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has rescued 65 fishermen on board three boats stranded at sea due to machinery malfunctions.

The PMSA spokesperson said on Tuesday that a fast response boat, which was on a routine patrol, received emergency calls from three boats -- Al Awais Karni from Gwadar, and Jan-e-Ali and Al Ahad from Karachi.

The fast response boat rushed to where the boats had been stranded and brought the fishermen to safety. The rescuers provided food and medical assistance to the fishermen.

Latest News

More From Karachi