PMSA rescues 65 fishermen aboard three boats

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has rescued 65 fishermen on board three boats stranded at sea due to machinery malfunctions.

The PMSA spokesperson said on Tuesday that a fast response boat, which was on a routine patrol, received emergency calls from three boats -- Al Awais Karni from Gwadar, and Jan-e-Ali and Al Ahad from Karachi.

The fast response boat rushed to where the boats had been stranded and brought the fishermen to safety. The rescuers provided food and medical assistance to the fishermen.