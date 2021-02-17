PDMA reconstructs 55 flood-affected schools

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority- Provincial Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) has reconstructed and handed over 55 flood-affected schools to the Education Department.

A press release said the work on 55 other flood damaged schools is in progress across the province.

The progress was discussed in the progress review meeting under the chairmanship of the KP additional chief secretary. The forum was informed that PDMA KP had reconstructed 31 schools in the Malakand division. These included 10 in Swat, five in Lower Dir, eight in Upper Dir, three in Malakand and five in Shangla district.

Up to 24 schools in the other district’s i.e. Nowshera, 15, Charsadda, three and Dera Ismail Khan, six, have been completed.

At the end of 2017, the PDMA-PaRRSA had been assigned the reconstruction of these schools.

Local representative in Upper Dir said that new schools are well equipped with good facilities as required for an institution i.e boundary walls, furniture, power supply and best designed buildings.

The newly reconstructed buildings are expected to provide the best learning atmosphere and have been welcomed by the community members as these schools have been reconstructed in a short period of time, he added.

Zubair Khan, a Grade-IV student, said he is excited to study at the newly-built school as it was hard to receive education at tents.

“This building has all the basic amenities. It was my dream to study in a proper building. I am glad that the school building has been reconstructed and education facilities improved,” he added.

Local community stated that the standard school buildings with facilities that help boost education ratio as more students are being enrolled in these facilities day by the day.

The press release said the PDMA-PaRRSA has also successfully rehabilitated/reconstructed 55 number of water supply schemes including water storage tanks; hand pumps/drinking water supply systems in the remote areas and far-flung areas of Swat and Buner districts which are benefiting about 33000 families.

It said the PDMA-PaRRSA has completed 22 drinking water supply schemes in the Buner district and handed over to the Line Department while 33 water supply schemes have completed in the Swat district.