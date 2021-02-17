close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2021

Innovative solutions for small farmers stressed

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR) have agreed for future collaborations to enhance research and development activities in the field of agriculture.

This was decided in a meeting held at the University Research Farm between PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman and Chairman PCSIR Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi, here on Tuesday.

They urged the scientists to develop innovative solutions for the betterment of small farmers that would not only create linkages with organizations but also be helpful for assuring the quality of research.

