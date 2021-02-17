Kabaddi team yearns for recognition despite winning World Cup a year ago

ISLAMABAD: Exactly one year after winning the World Cup, the kabaddi team has been invited to meet President Dr Arif Alvi today (Wednesday) with a hope the game will get its due status in the country, besides getting due recognition for achieving laurels.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, secretary Pakistan, Asian and World Kabaddi Federation, has pinned high hopes on the meeting, saying that finally they have got an opportunity to take their issue to the top.

“We have been waiting long for this moment. We are thankful to the president for inviting the World Cup-winning team and giving us the opportunity to brief him on the game’s development in the country.”

He added that Pakistan would go on to defend their world title in a three-year time.

“Unless and until we don’t have a strong base for kabaddi in the country, consistent performance at international level would be too difficult. Our main focus is to seek help in developing kabaddi academies across the country. Unless and until we have four to five academies, getting the backup players would not be possible. We desperately need governmental support for the purpose and we expect the government would come forward and take all possible steps for establishment of the academies.”

Ch. Sarwar was also concerned about no financial assistance from the government.

“Without government’s support and continuous financial assistance, managing result-oriented infrastructure for the game is impossible. Despite winning the all-important World Cup, we have struggled to get government’s financial backing.”

The secretary also hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also invite the team to his office. “We also want to brief the prime minister on our future plans and the importance of the game in special context with arch-rival India’s preparations for the next World Cup.”

The kabaddi official hoped that Pakistan would continue to dominate the world of kabaddi.

“If we succeed in attracting government as well as sponsors towards the game, I hope we would continue to dominate international kabaddi for years ahead. What we lack is the international exposure and required backup pool. With the academies in major cities, hopefully our performance would be consistent.”

He also sought due recognition for his players. “They have proved that they are the best in the world. We need to support them so that they could continue to work on their fitness to make the Pakistan team a formidable unit.”