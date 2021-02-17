PCB announces ticket prices

KARACHI: Following the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision to allow 20 per cent crowds to attend each match day of the HBL Pakistan Super League, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed ticket prices for 30 of the 34 matches which will be played from 20 February to 16 March.

Ticket denominations for the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final, to be played from 18-22 March, will be announced closer to time, the PCB said.

To encourage families to attend the marquee event, the PCB has reserved certain enclosures at the National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium for families.

At the National Stadium, enclosures reserved for the families are: Hanif Mohammad (VIP Enclosure), Wasim Akram (Premium Enclosure), Zaheer Abbas, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures (First-Class Enclosures), and Intikhab Alam Enclosure (General).

The family enclosures at the Gaddafi Stadium are: Fazal Mahmood (VIP Enclosure), Saeed Anwar (Premier Enclosure), Abdul Qadir (First-Class Enclosure) and Nazar, Quaid, Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan (General Enclosure).

For Saturday’s tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, which will begin at 7pm, the price of VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) have been fixed at Rs5000, while price of the First-Class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) is Rs4,000. The price of Premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) is Rs3,000, while the General stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) will be available for Rs2,000.