Model Town incident: LHC seeks CM affidavit

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday directed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to submit an affidavit to explain whether Advocate General of Punjab Ahmad Awais was under his instructions at the time of giving a statement before the Supreme Court in Dec 2018 regarding formation of a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to hold a fresh probe into the 2014 Model Town incident.

As the hearing commenced, Additional Advocate General Malik Akhtar Javed told a seven-judge larger bench that he had been appointed as prosecutor to represent the provincial government in the petitions against the JIT.

The larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, on the last hearing, had refused to hear AGP Awais asking him to seek a permission first in writing from the chief minister to represent the government in the case. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Asjad Javed Ghural and Justice Farooq Haider are the other members of the bench, which seizes with petitions against the constitution of the second JIT by the government in the Model Town incident.

Asked about the legitimacy of the AGP statement before the SC, Javed said the advocate general had given the statement in the presence of the chief secretary.