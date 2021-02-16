close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 16, 2021

Cleanliness drive in Timergara

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 16, 2021

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal, a cleanliness drive was launched in Talash and Timergara bazaars. A handout said that during the cleanliness campaign, mud, garbage and plastic bags were removed from drainage channel as well as from the bazaar. The drainages were cleared. Tehsil Municipal Officer Timergara Shakil Hayat supervised the drive.

Latest News

More From Peshawar