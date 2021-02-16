Schedule unveiled for placement of additional medical students

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Monday announced the interview schedule for placement of additional candidates in the public sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal government recently announced an increase the number of the seats in the public sector medical and dental colleges in the province. The schedule was announced in the light of the decision taken by provincial government, which approved the hike in the tally of the seats in medical and dental colleges of the province.

A meeting with KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq in the chair was held to finalize the admission process. Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, KMU Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Deputy Director Admissions KMU Arshad Khan and Additional Director Information Technology Muhammad Sohail attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that interviews for placement of the open merit candidates would be held on February 17-18 whereas against vacant seats in general self-finance interviews will take place on February 19.

List of vacant seats in different colleges has already been displayed at http://kmuadmissions.pk.

The KMU admission section said in a press release that all those candidates who wanted to be upgraded/shifted to colleges falling within their aggregate score should reach the multi-purpose hall, main campus, KMU, Phase 5, Hayatabad, Peshawar at 9 am sharp. They were directed to strictly follow the standard operating procedures about the Covid-19.

As per the decided schedule, the open merit candidates from merit No. 206 to 700 will appear in the placement interview on February 17, candidates from merit No. 701 to 1100 on February 18, and general self-finance candidates from merit No. 64 to 450 will have to appear in the interview on February 19.