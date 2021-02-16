Rawalpindi:President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Urdu Bazar, Lahore, Khalid Pervez has said that the publishers are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Provincial Minister for Education Dr Murad Rass for ensuring uniform national curriculum implementation, says a press release

He expressed these views during a meeting with Dr. Farooq Manzoor, Managing Director, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board. Chairman Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Lt General (r) Muhammad Akram Khan was also present on the occasion.

Dr. Farooq Manzoor, Managing Director, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, while briefing the media, said that the work of preparation of textbooks from nursery to fifth class under uniform national curriculum is in full swing.

MD PCTB Dr. Farooq Manzoor further said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a uniform curriculum would end the class system of education and all students would have equal opportunities to showcase their talents and at the same time promote national thinking.