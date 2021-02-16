‘Economy coming out of Covid-19 impact’

LAHORE:Pakistan’s economy is reviving and coming out of Covid-19 impact which adversely affected every segment.

Talking to the media at inauguration of a new store at MM Alam Road here on Monday evening, Bata Pakistan Managing Director Imran Malik said industry was hopeful that economy will bounce back while the customers’ footfall at stores was gradually improving and likely to return to previous position by Eid. He said after induction of make in Pakistan policy almost 95 percent components and products are now locally produced by the two factories of the company.

The products being produced at these factories and allied units not only fulfilling domestic shoes demands but also exporting from Pakistan, he added. Earlier, a water filtration built at Ghurki Hospital by the company was also inaugurated. Orthopedic surgeon Dr Amir Aziz and Hospital’s Board of Trustee Naeem Ghurki were present on the occasion.