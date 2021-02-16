14 more die from corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 14 corona patients died and 435 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to P&SHD report issued on Monday, the death toll reached 5,051, while confirmed cases reached 164,268 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 11,541 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,113,863 in the province.