14 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 14 corona patients died and 435 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to P&SHD report issued on Monday, the death toll reached 5,051, while confirmed cases reached 164,268 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 11,541 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,113,863 in the province.