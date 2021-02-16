close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

Allama Iqbal Polo Cup from today

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

LAHORE: Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 will saddle off here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday (today). JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab said that the JP&CC is hosting the 14-goal tournament for the first time.

Nine teams are featuring in this event and each team carries two foreign players and two locals. The teams are divided into two pools. Pool A comprises Remounts, BN Polo, Newage/Rizvis, Diamond Paints and DS Polo/ASC, while Pool B consists of Barry's, Master Paints, FG Polo and Master Paints Black.

The inaugural match of the tournament will be contested between BN Polo and Newage/Rizvis at 2:00 pm. In the second match, Diamond Paints will vie against DS Polo/ASC at 3pm at Pakistan Park.

