Foreign players, officials arrive for PSL

KARACHI: Various franchises on Monday confirmed the arrival of some more foreign players and team officials ahead of the country’s marquee professional cricket league, the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Karachi Kings said that their former Australian allrounder Daniel Christian has reached Karachi. Their other players including Joe Klarke, assistant coach Douglas Brown, head coach Herschelle Gibbs, Colin Ingram and Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan have already arrived.

Meanwhile, former winners Quetta Gladiators confirmed the arrival of their Afghan leg-spinner Qais Ahmed and their English fielding coach Julien Fountain. South Africa left-handed batsman Cameron Delport had already arrived. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi held a practice session here at National Stadium on Monday under their head coach Darren Sammy, who arrived the other day.

Skipper Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-haq and fast bowler Umaid Asif also took part in the practice session. Zalmi’s spokesman said that Shoaib Malik and foreign players would join the practice sessions after completing isolation period.