Two foreigners deprived of millions

LAHORE : Two foreign nationals were deprived of millions of rupees in the City. Racecourse police registered a case on the complaint of Attaul Noor Saqib. According to the complainant, victims Stephan Ehrhardt and Maria Spari told him that they came from Switzerland on February 10 and stayed in a five star hotel on The Mall following an investment offer. Accused Rana Irfan Mehmood, who had already met the victims in Germany and Switzerland, invited them to come to Pakistan to make investment. He picked them up from the hotel on the pretext of showing the City and he along with his four accomplices deprived them of Euro worth Rs1,213,085 and Bitcoin worth Rs14,700,000.