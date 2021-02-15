tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has convened 41st cabinet meeting (today) Monday at 11am at the CM Secretariat.
A 23-point agenda of the meeting has been issued, said a handout issued here Sunday.
Provincial ministers, advisers, special advisers, chief secretary and other officers will also attend the meeting.