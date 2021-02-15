Life without internet

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all education institutions shifted to online classes. This turned out to be an extremely difficult situation for students living in tribal area. On one hand, the entire world is working towards technological advancements. On the other hand, some parts of Pakistan are still deprived of even 3G services. In tribal areas, the unavailability of the internet made it nearly impossible for students to continue their education and attend classes. Last month, when PM Imran Khan visited Wana, he announced that 3G and 4G services would soon be available in Waziristan. However, no work has been done so far in this regard. Residents of this region are deprived of this basic facility. The authorities concerned are requested to make sure that internet services are available in the region as soon as possible.

Arif Wazir

Peshawar