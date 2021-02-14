Govt to take more steps to eliminate gender-based violence: minister

LAHORE: The Sub-Working Group on Gender-Based Violence will prepare recommendations and the Punjab government would take more steps to eliminate gender-based violence.

This was stated by Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari while chairing the first meeting of the Sub-Working Group on Gender-Based Violence held at the office of Social Welfare Department Director General. Director Programmes UNICEF Punjab Willboard, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Chief Liena Moussa, Director Programmes Social Welfare Irfan Gondal, representatives from Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Programme (IRMNCH), UN-WOMEN, WHO, other government departments and members from NGOs were also present in the meeting.