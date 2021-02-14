People warned against going to Trails 4, 6 after sunset

Islamabad : Chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan has asked the people to observe the Margalla Hills park timings and move away if they come across leopards.

"Leopards are shy nocturnal animals, who avoid interaction with humans unless threatened. We have put gates on (Margallah Hills) Trails 4 & 6 to be locked at 5:30pm-7:30am. Please observe Margalla Hills park timings & if you come across a leopard, move away. Let Shezadi leopard hunt in peace in dark," Rina Saeed said in a tweet.

The IWMB chairperson said visitors were not allowed on Trails 4 & 6 after sunset.

"After dark, Margalla Hills belongs to the wildlife. Violators will be fined and jailed," she said.

Rina Saeed said two individuals narrowly avoided an encounter with leopard Shezadi on Margallas at 6:20pm on Friday.

“Those hikers went up Trail 4, lost their way, and came down Trail 6 in dark. They have apologised. Please stick to trails going up; come down the same trail so you don’t get lost in MHNP! Don’t disturb wild," she said.