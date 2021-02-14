One more dies of COVID-19, 127 test positive

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another life from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from ICT to 484 though no death due to the illness has been reported from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 613 patients have already died of COVID-19.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that another 127 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 55234 of which 52593 patients have so far recovered from the illness. On Saturday, the number of active cases belonging to the region was 1,544.

As many as 112 new patients were reported from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 42,513 of which 40,674 have recovered from the disease. The number of active cases of the illness from ICT that is on the rise for the last four days has got to 1,355 on Saturday. As many as 75 patients have recovered from the illness from ICT in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, another 15 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 12,721 of which 11,919 have achieved a cure. On Saturday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 belonging to Rawalpindi was 189 according to District Health Office Rawalpindi.

The number of admitted patients from Rawalpindi district at the healthcare facilities was 38 on Saturday while 151 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes.