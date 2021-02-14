close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 14, 2021

35 shops sealed over violation of corona SOPs

Lahore

A
APP
February 14, 2021

LAHORE: The city district administration sealed 35 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 140,000 fine on the owners/managers for violating coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000for SOPs violation.AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed 11 shops, six marriage halls and imposed Rs 30,000 fine for corona related SOPs violations.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed three marriage halls and a shopping mall in his jurisdiction and imposed Rs 80,000 fine.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Latest News

More From Lahore