Builder shot dead in Korangi

A builder was shot dead in front of his wife in District Korangi’s Zaman Town on Saturday.

Following the incident, ambulances transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Ashfaq Hussain, son of Bahawal. According to SHO Farooq Sanjrani, the builder was attacked outside his residence, where police found two empty shells of a pistol.

The man, along with his wife, had left the house in a car when two men on a motorcycle came and shot him dead, police said, adding that the incident did not appear to be a robbery, and the findings of the initial investigation suggested that the builder was killed over a personal enmity.