3rd SGA Ladies Golf tees off at DACGC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The third edition of Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship teed off here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DACGC) on Saturday.
A total of 33 players are competing in various categories of the two-day ranking championship.
On the opening day, Tabassum Sharif of Karachi Golf Club took the top spot on the leader-board with a gross round of 80. She was followed in second place by Daniya Syed (81), Humera Khalid (84) and Abiha Syed (87).
In the net category, young girl Falah Zehra shot a stunning round of -11 to take a big lead.
The championship will conclude today. Mrs Durdana Soomro will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.