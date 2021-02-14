3rd SGA Ladies Golf tees off at DACGC

KARACHI: The third edition of Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship teed off here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DACGC) on Saturday.

A total of 33 players are competing in various categories of the two-day ranking championship.

On the opening day, Tabassum Sharif of Karachi Golf Club took the top spot on the leader-board with a gross round of 80. She was followed in second place by Daniya Syed (81), Humera Khalid (84) and Abiha Syed (87).

In the net category, young girl Falah Zehra shot a stunning round of -11 to take a big lead.

The championship will conclude today. Mrs Durdana Soomro will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.