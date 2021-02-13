Pervez Khattak denies any link to video leak controversy

NOWSHERA: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Friday rejected the allegations by some former legislators that he had played any role in alleged horse-trading carried out before the last Senate election. "All the opposition political parties and media very well know the situation as seen in the recent video leak related to the last Senate election. They know the house in Islamabad where this money was distributed and who was the owner of the house," he said while talking to the media.

Pervez Khattak said the person who had handed this money did not belong to KP. "The Pakistan People's Party is again issuing the party ticket to this billionaire man to contest the Senate poll," he said while avoiding to name the influential person.

The federal minister denied any link to the video leak controversy that emerged recently and led to the resignation of the KP Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan and forced the government to constitute a committee to probe into the issue.

Pervez Khattak rejected the charges levelled against him by some former legislators. The then lawmakers seen in the leaked video had told the media that they had received the money on the insistence of Pervez Khattak who was then serving as KP chief minister.

He also rejected the claim by the former lawmakers that they had received the money at the then KP speaker Asad Qaiser's house.

"The mediapersons should go to the speaker's house and see for themselves if it was the place seen in the leaked video," he said and added that he had clear conscience and those resorting to allegations against him face humiliation.

He said those who had sold out their votes had taken the money themselves. "Everyone knows very well who had purchased the votes and become senator," he said, adding the billionaire man from the same house who was not from this province is again aspiring for the Senate election, will reach KP, play the same game and others would be blamed for the practice.

Pervez Khattak said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would take its seats in the next Senate ballot which it was expected to win despite all tactics by rivals.

He said staging protest within the lawful limits was the right of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement but the action would be taken if the law was violated.