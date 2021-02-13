Explosives recovered in Khar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: The security forces and police foiled a terrorism bid in Bajaur tribal district on Friday.
Official sources said that on a tip-off, security personnel recovered hundreds of kilograms of explosives in Charmang area of Nawagai tehsil.
They said that the explosives were concealed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants to target the security forces.