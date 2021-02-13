Govt asked to ensure facilities to women workers

CHARSADDA: The workers women alliance here on Friday asked the authorities concerned to help provide facilities to the women workers.

Speaking at a press conference here, Seema Malik of the alliance said that the relevant departments should shoulder their responsibilities and help facilitate the women workforce.

She said that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure an enabling environment for the women workers at the place of work. She complained that the women workers were mostly underpaid, asking the relevant government departments to look into the matter and make sure that the women were paid the minimum wage set by the government.

Seema Malik said that most of the factories, where women worked, lacked washrooms, canteens and other necessary facilities, including daycare. She said that the factories and offices also lacked the anti- harassment committees to look into cases of harassment.