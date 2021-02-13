UBL card holders to avail 20pc off at SKMCH facilities

LAHORE: Mr. Zia Ijaz, Group Executive Branch Banking and International UBL (left) and Dr. Muhammed Aasim Yusuf, CEO (Acting) Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) signing an agreement within the two institutions through which UBL Debit and Credit Card holders will be able to avail up to 20 percent discount at 200 SKMCH&RC facilities nationwide

UBL recently signed an agreement with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) through which UBL Debit and Credit Card holders can avail up to 20% off at 200 SKMCH&RC facilities nationwide.

The agreement was signed in Lahore, by Mr. Zia Ijaz, Group Executive Branch Banking & International UBL and Dr. Muhammed Aasim Yusuf, CEO (Acting) Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammed Aasim Yusuf said "It is a matter of great encouragement for Shaukat Khanum that such leading institutes collaborate with us to contribute towards community's healthcare needs. With such an alliance, we hope to extend the reach of quality outpatient and diagnostic services. This offer shall be available for everyone choosing to pay through UBL cards and at all Shaukat Khanum hospitals, diagnostic centres and lab collection centres across Pakistan". He also apprised that revenue generated from all these services is spent on the treatment of deserving cancer patients.