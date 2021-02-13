LG polls can’t be held on basis of provisional census results, Sindh tells ECP

The Sindh government has expressed its inability to conduct the next local government elections in the province on the basis of the provisional results of the sixth national population census held in the country in 2017.

This was disclosed by provincial law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab while talking to media persons on Friday after the Election Commission of Pakistan heard a case related to the polls in the province.

The adviser, who appeared before the ECP, said the commission had been intimated that delimitations of constituencies to conduct the local government polls on the basis of the provisional results of the population census would be unconstitutional.