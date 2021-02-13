Mujtaba sends Farhan packing in squash event

ISLAMABAD: Ali Mujtaba Shah Bokhari Friday upset Farhan Zaman in the first round of the $6,000 BISL Southern Punjab International Squash Championship that got underway at the DHA Courts in Multan.

Mujtaba sent Farhan packing 11-6, 11-9, 11-8 in 34 minutes to make an early impression in the tournament. The women’s event carrying $6,000 prize money also got underway on Friday.

Results: Women’s first round: Anam Mustafa bt Komal Khan 11-4, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9; Fehmina Asim bt Nimra Aqeel 11-9, 13-11, 11-7; Noorul Ain Ijaz bt Ilsa Imran 11-8, 11-2, 11-4; Zaynab Khan bt Riffat Khan 11-5, 11-4, 11-7; Saima Shokat bt Zahra Juma Khan 11-4, 11-1, 11-4; Noorul Huda bt Aiman Shahbaz 11-4, 11-6, 11-6.