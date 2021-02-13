Mujtaba sends Farhan packing in squash event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Ali Mujtaba Shah Bokhari Friday upset Farhan Zaman in the first round of the $6,000 BISL Southern Punjab International Squash Championship that got underway at the DHA Courts in Multan.
Mujtaba sent Farhan packing 11-6, 11-9, 11-8 in 34 minutes to make an early impression in the tournament. The women’s event carrying $6,000 prize money also got underway on Friday.
Results: Women’s first round: Anam Mustafa bt Komal Khan 11-4, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9; Fehmina Asim bt Nimra Aqeel 11-9, 13-11, 11-7; Noorul Ain Ijaz bt Ilsa Imran 11-8, 11-2, 11-4; Zaynab Khan bt Riffat Khan 11-5, 11-4, 11-7; Saima Shokat bt Zahra Juma Khan 11-4, 11-1, 11-4; Noorul Huda bt Aiman Shahbaz 11-4, 11-6, 11-6.