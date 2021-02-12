Assets beyond means: NAB summons Captain Safdar on 16th

PESHAWAR: KP National Accountability Bureau (NAB) once again summoned son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif and ex MNA Capt (R) Safdar on Tuesday to appear before a combined investigation team at the Peshawar office in accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

A call-up notice issued to Muhammad Safdar stated whereas the inquiry into corruption and corrupt practices by the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income has revealed that he is in possession of the information which relates to the commission of the said offense.

“In view therefore you are hereby called upon to appear in person on February 16, 2021, at 11:00 hours before the combined inquiry team in order to record your version in the case.”

According to a NAB official on condition of anonymity told this scribe that it has been revealed during the investigation of assets beyond means case that Capt (R) Safdar, had produced fake documents of his properties. As the true nature of the documents was discovered, he became furious during the inquiry.

“He became seriously hostile to the combined investigation team and refused to cooperate. As soon as he came out of the NAB office, he launched a propaganda campaign against top officials of NAB and other states institutions”, the official said. He said the inquiry is being conducted with due process of law without any prejudice, keeping in view the constitutional rights of the accused. The combined investigation team is working fully independently without any influence. According to documents, he constructed flour mills and other properties without having any lawful income. During the course of the inquiry, evidence has been collected against Captain Safdar which shows that he has purchased properties at Manshera in his name and in the name of his Benami. When contacted, Capt (R) Safdar denied the allegation of submitting fake documents and said that he had provided all the documents to the NAB. “My father has given shares to my son and our property dates back to the time of our ancestors and the FBR also has all the record. I told the NAB myself that their record was incorrect. I also have a plot in Islamabad of which the NAB was not aware”, he said Safdar said that he would appear before the NAB on February 16 but he has not received any notice. He also denied allegations that he spoke harshly with the NAB team and made baseless allegations.