KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan’s (TDAP) 1st International Virtual Textile Exhibition - Virtual TEXPO concluded, creating history by becoming the first-ever such initiative on the government level for the most significant sector of the country’s exports, a statement said on Thursday.

Virtual TEXPO is the initiative by the Ministry of Commerce, organised by Pegasus Consultancy to facilitate exporters and manufacturers and to reach traditional and potential export markets for Pakistani textile products, it added.

The concept of Virtual TEXPO was initiated by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood and Ministry of Commerce Secretary M Sualeh Faruqi, which was successfully executed by TDAP leadership.

To convert this concept into reality, the event managers, Pegasus Consultancy created a virtual exhibition platform, which replicated the purpose and functionality of a real trade show into a virtual experience in collaboration with their technical partner E-Event World Canada, it said.

Held from February 1 to 5, Virtual TEXPO was live round-the-clock to exhibit textile-based products on the exclusively created virtual platform “Pegasus Virtual World”.

The initiative was also supported by the leading textile exporters, including Gul Ahmed, Interloop, Lucky Textile Mills, Chen One, Soorty Enterprises, Masood Textiles and Bari Textile Mills who participated as sponsors, it added.