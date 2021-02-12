Shameful act

The attack on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building by a mob of unruly lawyers should not come as a surprise. Over the years, the courts have been somewhat soft on lawyers. Many acts of vandalism by lawyers have occurred in the past, which remained unheeded. The lawyers who were involved in such attacks were given bail and released by the courts. The authorities didn’t even revoke or suspend the licenses of these lawyers. In 2019, a public hospital in Lahore was vandalised by a group of lawyers, but the culprits quickly got bail while in hiding and the matter ended there.

Unfortunately, some judges in this country are seemingly weak and succumb to pressure from influential groups.

Arif Majeed

Karachi