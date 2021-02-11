Media role underlined in combating gender-based violence

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a discussion on Wednesday underlined the role of the media in combating gender-based violence (GBV).

A civil society organization, Blue Veins, in partnership with Awaz Centre for Development Services Pakistan had organized a workshop with the media representatives, including those from print, electronic, radio and photojournalists and bloggers on the issue of SGBV or sexual and gender-based violence.

The workshop was arranged as part of the Ujala Initiative, aimed at facilitating dialogue with media personnel on supporting the rights of vulnerable communities, state of reproductive health rights in KP, and efficient reporting on SGBV to increase well-informed media coverage.

Zia Ur Rehman, Chief Executive Officer, Awaz CDS Pakistan, said pre-existing toxic social norms and gender inequalities, economic and social stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with restricted movement and social isolation measures, had led to an exponential increase in GBV, which, he believed, was a hidden consequence of COVID-19.

“Media has a vital role in responsibly addressing the problem by promoting public discussion, and building pressures on the policymakers to address GBV through legislation and policy measures,” he added.

Sana Ahmad, Provincial Coordinator for Ujala Network, said “reproductive health rights have been a taboo topic for discussion for years but the recent legislation on reproductive health rights by the KP Government has paved its way to more discussion around the issue”.

She added that engaging media in addressing inequality more fairly and effectively through gender analysis on the issues on reproductive health and rights, and building the capacity of the media in evidence-based reporting of reproductive health issues in KP can be of great contribution towards improvement.

The participants of the workshop used the occasion to express views on the subject candidly.

They were of the opinion that a positive change could be brought about in the community perspective towards the issue by positive and improved reporting in its different aspects.

Imran Bukhari, general secretary, Peshawar Press Club, acknowledged the efforts of Ujala and its implementing partners.

He said that journalists could change society thinking and help shape public opinion and perceptions towards social inequalities.

The journalist believed such workshops were crucial as these cover all aspects of ethical media reporting and help journalists strengthen skills in gender, gender based-violence, well-informed reporting and human rights of vulnerable communities.