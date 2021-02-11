Man injured for resisting mugging bid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was shot and injured on Khayaban-e-Shaheed in Defence Housing Authority on Wednesday. Rescuers transported the man to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where he was identified as 27-year-old Khairullah, son of Mir Ahmed. Police said the incident took place when the citizen put up resistance during a mugging bid.