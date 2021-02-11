CM Murad Ali Shah wants best investigators to solve serious criminal cases

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said he has developed investigations as a separate wing within the police service so that crime incidents could be probed through scientific methods.

He was speaking at a ceremony organised at the CM House on Wednesday to distribute offer letters among the newly-inducted inspectors investigation of Karachi Division selected through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The chief minister said investigation had always remained a weak section of the policing service. “After thorough discussion and deliberation, we decided to evolve investigation as a separate wing within the police department,” he said and added that in order to hire the most talented and energetic youngsters the selection process was assigned to the SPSC.

Shah directed Sindh Inspector-General of Police Mushtaq Maher to impart the best professional training to the newly appointed inspectors and make them the best investigators in the province. “Now, the investigation has become a vast field to investigate most complicated and sensitive cases through scientific methods,” he said and added he was sure the new and fresh addition to the investigation wing would improve the level of investigations.

IGP Maher said that of the 27 inspectors investigation of the Karachi Division, four were females and four belonged to religious minorities. He added that overall 260 inspectors, including 81 legal, had been appointed through the public service commission in different phases.

He said the newly-appointed inspectors had a separate cadre for upward mobility in the service. “They have a long and clear career ahead of them,” he said. The CM said he has incentivised all the positions of the investigation officers and now the budget of doing investigations with other allowances would be given to them. Later, he distributed offer letters among the inspectors.