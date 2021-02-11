This refers to the article ‘Political stability’ (Feb7) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. I strongly agree with the views of the writer. Our politicians, instead of cursing each other on all forums, must think about Pakistan and try to bring political stability to the country, which will eventually lead towards economic stability. An economically strong country generates prosperity and puts an end to unrest.

The sitting government and the opposition should play their constitutional roles and stay united so that the country may make some progress.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad