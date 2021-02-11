FFC holds corporate briefing

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held its first corporate briefing for the year 2021, as a part of its best corporate governance practices, a statement said on Wednesday.

FFC has been recognised by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the first among the Top 25 companies consecutively for 10 years attributed to its compliance of code of corporate governance, company performance, and efficient management, which has consistently surpassed established corporate governance standards, it added.

In the same backdrop, the subject briefing for the year ended December 31, 2020 was held virtually at FFC’s corporate head office, Rawalpindi where prominent capital market analysts and dignitaries from Pakistan Stock Exchange, including Raida Latif, general manager, marketing, and business development also attended the event.

FFC Company Secretary Brig Asrat Mahmood SI(M) (Retd) opened the meeting and apprised the house about the significance of the event.

Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Munir Malik briefed the house about FFC’s performance for the year 2020 and replied to various queries raised by the forum, it added.