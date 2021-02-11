Indus Motor honoured

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) bags awards in four categories at the 10th Annual International Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards 2021, a statement said on Wednesday.

IMC was recognised by The Professionals Network (TPN), Pakistan for its exceptional contribution towards social development, it added.

The awards were presented by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Shariq Vohra.

The award ceremony, hosted by TPN, was attended by prominent personalities belonging to the corporate sector, government organisations, NGOs, academia, and media.

Over 100 companies competed in 25 award categories, 51 of which won the coveted awards, the statement said.

IMC led categories for “Sustainability initiatives”, “Business leadership”, “Reporting and transparency” and “Green environmental stewardship”.

The award is the first and only CSR Award platform in Pakistan registered as an Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) with the government, it said.