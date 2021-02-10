IGP orders crackdown on drug peddlers

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all police officials to launch massive crackdown on drug pushers, wine sellers and those involved in immoral activities.

He directed DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar to monitor overall performance of police officials in this regard and curb anti-social activities with massive action against the outlaws.

The IGP said that strict action should be taken against those involved in drug peddling activities and directed for launching crackdown against drug pushers and register cases against those involved in such heinous crime.

The IGP said that no influence can be tolerated in massive crackdown against criminals as action would speak louder and no discrimination to be made.

Meanwhile, IGP was told that Islamabad police nabbed 75 drug pushers during the last two weeks and registered 73 cases against them.

A total of 25.117 kilogram hashish, 6.2 kilogram heroin, 229 gram ice, 300 gram opium, 316 wine bottles and cache of liquor were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, Loi Bher police have arrested a gang of dacoits involved in several snatching incidents at Pakistan Town, PWD Colony and Expressway, police said.

According to details, a team of Loi Bher police station including SHO Adeel Shaukat succeeded to bust a notorious 'Tora gang' of dacoits and recovered weapons and ammunition from the gangsters.

Two nabbed gangsters have been identified as Salman alias Tora and Tariq Mehmud while they confessed to commit several dacoities at Pakistan Town, PWD, Expressway and also at the house of a senior journalist.