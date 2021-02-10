Traders delegation visits HIT

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Tuesday expressed its keen interest for organising a national level exhibition in collaboration with Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) to show the export potential of its defence products to foreign missions of various countries that would help in improving defence exports.

Interests to this effect was shown during a visit of delegation led by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, ICCI to Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) to explore collaboration of the private sector with HIT s commercial ventures.

Major General Syed Aamer Raza, HI(M), Chairman, Heavy Industries Taxila along with his team warmly welcomed the ICCI delegation and thanked them for visiting their facility.

He briefed the ICCI delegation about the HIT’s manufacturing capabilities.

He said that HIT was part of Pakistan’s premier defence industry which was established in early 70s with an objective of rebuilding the existing tanks.

The ICCI delegation was taken to various manufacturing facilities of HIT including manufacturing factories, rebuild factories and support facilities and was shown its various products being manufactured in its facilities.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI president appreciated the contribution of HIT towards strengthening the country’s defence by manufacturing various defence related products.

He thanked Maj. Gen Syed Aamer Raza, Chairman HIT and his team for showing various manufacturing facilities to ICCI delegation and hoped that their visit would lead to setting up some JVs of private sector with HIT.