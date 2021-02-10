Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in Lahore here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.The officials said a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and may persist for next 12 hours. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan. Tuesdayâ€™s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -07Â°C while in Lahore, it was 8.6Â°C and maximum was 24.3Â°C.