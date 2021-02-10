RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said that dividends of improved security situation including return of international cricket in the country was a result of numerous sacrifices rendered, and the challenges overcome to eliminate extremism and terrorism from the country. “We will stay the course InshaAllah,” the COAS said while presiding over the corps commanders’ conference.

The participants also undertook a comprehensive review of regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of the army.

In the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the forum noted positively the increasing realisation at international forums about the worsening humanitarian and security crises in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The forum reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support to resilient Kashmiri people for their just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions. Dilating upon Afghan peace process, the participants expressed hope for peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

Commanders noted that the enormity of the security challenges warranted a holistic national response, keeping national interest above everything else. Participants underscored the need to ensure continuous operational preparedness to thwart any possible misadventure from adversary.

The forum also deliberated on the improved security situation in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata/ Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in detail and concluded the requirement for early implementation of reforms in newly merged tribal districts, especially towards enabling the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) apparatus to achieve sustainable peace in the area.

The forum expressed complete satisfaction over countering hostile intelligence agencies’ designs to disrupt peace and progress, particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, which lay exposed to the entire world now, vindicating Pakistan’s stance on the role of hostile agencies in training and funding of terrorists.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar told the media that the recent report of the UN had also vindicated Pakistan’s assertions regarding activities of India funded terrorist organisations in the region. “With the UN report, India stands completely exposed with terror financing and funding terrorist organisations,” he said adding that Pakistan had already issued a dossier in this connection.