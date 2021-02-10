New facilitation centre opened at KTH

PESHAWAR: A new facilitation centre and a counter were inaugurated at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) to facilitate patients registered under Sehat Sahulat Card programme.

Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb along with Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim, Medical Director Prof Dr Amer Azhar and Chairman IBP Dr Muhammad Siraj inaugurated the facility. The facilitation centre has a counter, pharmacy and accounts section. The account section will ensure that bills sent to state life are not delayed.

MTI KTH has introduced a new mechanism which is beneficial for the patients, their attendants and the hospital. In the facilitation center the patient will get registered and after registration, the patient or the family will not have to come again to the counter and wait in line for medication.