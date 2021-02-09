NAB releases details of convictions in last 3 years

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Monday released the details of convictions in high profile cases in the last three years by accountability courts.

The convictions were held under Section 10 of the NAO-1999 and Section 25 (b) of the NAO-1999 that relates to plea bargain. NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting in which the performance of the NAB-Rawalpindi was reviewed, especially convictions made under Section 10 of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and Section 25 (b) of the NAO-1999 from 2018 to 2020.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, DG Operations NAB Zahir Shah, DG NAB-Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi and other senior officers. Irfan Naeem Mangi informed that 13 persons were convicted in 2020 by accountability courts under Section 10 of the NAO-1999. The details of the 13 convicted persons are as under:

1. Mattiur Rehman was convicted on 27.07.2020 with a fine of Rs 711.52 million.

2. Muhammad Nouman Qureshi and others were convicted on 09.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 300 million.

3. Muhammad Khalid Warsi was convicted on 13.02.2020 with a fine of Rs 300 million.

4. Peer Afzal was convicted on 13.02.2020 with a fine of Rs 300 million.

5. Shabbir Hussain was convicted on 13.02.2020 with a fine of Rs 300 million.

6. Muhammad Naeem was convicted on 13.02.2020 with a fine of Rs 300 million.

7. Nadeem Ayub was convicted on 28.01.2020 with a fine of Rs 59.29 million.

8. Riaz Pervaiz was convicted on 28.01.2020 with a fine of Rs 59.29 million.

9. Dawood Khalid was convicted on 28.01.2020 with a fine of Rs 59.29 million.

10. Mian Khurram Rasool was convicted on 27.01.2020 with a fine of Rs 150 million.

11. Ch Muhammad Riaz was convicted on 30.09.2020 with a fine of Rs 50 million.

12. Irfanullah Khan and others were convicted on 09.06.2020 with a fine of Rs 30 million.

13. M Adil Butt was convicted on 09.10.2020 with a fine of Rs 1 million.

The DG NAB Rawalpindi informed that due to the efforts of the NAB Rawalpindi, nine persons were convicted in 2019 under Section 10 of the NAO-1999. The details of the nine convicted persons are as under:

1. Ghulam Rasool Ayubi was convicted on 22.01.2019 with a fine of Rs 3,700 million.

2. Mian Khurram Rasool was convicted on 29.10.2019 with a fine of Rs 85 million.

3. Najamuddin was convicted on 20.12.2019 with a fine of Rs 33.92 million.

4. Ghulam Rasool Ayubi was convicted on 20.12.2019 with a fine of Rs 33.90 million.

5. M Tariq Mahmood was convicted on 18.06.2019 with a fine of Rs 20 million.

6. Ali Abbas Nasir was convicted on 08.05.2019.

7. Mufti Ataur Rehman was convicted on 07.05.2019 with a fine of Rs 23 million.

8. Hussain Ahmed was convicted on 22.01.2019 with a fine of Rs 0.84 million.

9. M Khalid was convicted on 22.01.2019 with a fine of Rs 0.36 million.

Similarly, in 2018, 21 persons were convicted by accountability courts under Section 10 of the NAO-1999. The details of the 21 convicted persons in 2018 under Section 10 of the NAO-1999 are as under:

1. Mian Nawaz Sharif was convicted on 06.07.2018 with a fine of Rs 1,752 million.

2. Mufti M Ehsanul Haq was convicted on 26.09.2018 with a fine of Rs 9,000 million.

3. Maryam Nawaz was convicted on 06.07.2018 with a fine of Rs 438 million.

4. Capt (retd) M Safdar was convicted on 06.07.2018.

5. Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was convicted on 24.12.2018 with a fine of Rs 5,500 million.

6. Muhammad Ali Yougvi was convicted on 31.12.2018 with a fine of Rs 3.2 million.

7. Muhammad Ali Yougvi was convicted on 31.12.2018 with a fine of Rs 1 million.

8. Muhammad Fayyaz was convicted on 17.12.2018 with a fine of Rs 15.697 million.

9. Mian Khurram Rasool was convicted on 27.11.2018 with a fine of Rs 50 million.

10. Mufti Ibrarul Haq was convicted on 26.09.2018 with a fine of Rs 30 million.

11. M Osama Abbasi was convicted on 26.09.2018 with a fine of Rs 140.02 million.

12. Umair Ahmed was convicted on 26.09.2018 with a fine of Rs 130.16 million.

13. Hafiz M Nawaz was convicted on 26.09.2018 with a fine of Rs 133.42 million.

14. Abdu Malik was convicted on 26.09.2018 with a fine of Rs 90 million.

15. Saifullah was convicted on 26.09.2018 with a fine of Rs 7.75 million.

16. M Osama Qureshi was convicted on 26.09.2018 with a fine of Rs 2.37 million.

17. Muhammad Riaz was convicted on 06.08.2018 with a fine of Rs 2.5 million.

18. Hafiz Raja Asif was convicted on 30.07.2018 with a fine of Rs 35 million.

19. Rashid Minhas was convicted on 13.07.2018 with a fine of Rs 140 million.

20. Abdul Rehman was convicted on 13.07.2018.

21. Taj Din was convicted on 16.05.2018 with a fine of Rs 1 million.

Nineteen persons were convicted by accountability courts under Section 25 (b) of the NAO-1999. The details of the 19 convicted persons are as under:

1. Prince Saleem was convicted on 09.12.2020 and an amount of Rs 51 million was recovered from him.

2. Shafqat Mumtaz was convicted on 2.12.2020 and an amount of Rs 10.08 million was recovered from him.

3. Shahzeb Mahmood was convicted on 20.10.2020 and an amount of Rs 49 million was recovered from him.

4. Zulfiqar Ali was convicted on 20.10.2020 and an amount of Rs 0.5 million was recovered from him.

5. Arshad Iqbal was convicted on 20.10.2020 and an amount of Rs 0.5 million was recovered from him.

6. Shahzaib Mehmood was convicted on 15.10.2020 and an amount of Rs 49 million was recovered from him.

7. Zulfiqar Ali was convicted on 15.10.2020 and an amount of Rs 1 million was recovered from him.

8. Ayaz Ahmed Siddiqui was convicted on 09.10.2020 and an amount of Rs 6.60 million was recovered from him.

9. Zain Malik was convicted on 24.08.2020 and an amount of Rs 4,955.95 million was recovered from him.

10. Zain Malik was convicted on 24.08.2020 and an amount of Rs 170 million was recovered from him.

11. Zain Malik was convicted on 24.08.2020 and an amount of Rs 31.79 million was recovered from him.

12. Zain Malik was convicted on 11.08.2020 and an amount of Rs 1,563.01 million was recovered from him.

13. Zain Malik was convicted on 11.08.2020 and an amount of Rs 200 million was recovered from him.

14. Zain Malik was convicted 11.08.2020 and an amount of Rs 2,129.79 million was recovered from him.

15. Mian Waseem alias Lucki Ali was convicted on 19.06.2020 and an amount of Rs 1,950 million was recovered from him.

16. Shamshad Ali Baladi was convicted on 16.06.2020 and an amount of Rs 14.367 million was recovered from him.

17. Muhammad Ilyas was convicted on 29.04.2020 and an amount of Rs 88.59 million was recovered from him,

18. Tahir Maqbool Khakwani was convicted on 11.03.2020 and an amount of Rs 58.9 million was recovered from him.

19. Tahir Aslam was convicted on 20.01.2020 and an amount of Rs 1 million was recovered from him.

As many as 25 persons were convicted by accountability courts under Section 25 (b) of the NAO-1999. Their details are as under:

1. Muhammad Jaffar was convicted on 16.12.2019 and an amount of Rs 109.06 million was recovered from him.

2. Abdul Rasheed Channa was convicted on 16.12.2019 and an amount of Rs 5.3 million was recovered from him.

3. Uzair Tahseen was convicted on 16.12.2019 and an amount of Rs 109.06 million was recovered from him.

4. Aslam Pervaiz Memon was convicted on 02.12.2019 and an amount of Rs 2.5 million was recovered from him.

5. Baldev was convicted on 02.12.2019 and an amount of Rs 0.6 million was recovered from him.

6. Nadeem Younis was convicted on 19.11.2019 and an amount of Rs 64.250 million was recovered from him.

7. Abdul Sattar Qureshi was convicted on 19.11.2019 and an amount of Rs 8 million was recovered from him.

8. Muhammad Shahid was convicted on 09.10.2019 and an amount of Rs 497.31 million was recovered from him.

9. Abdul Ghani was convicted on 09.10.2019 and an amount of Rs 2,090.88 million was recovered from him.

10. Tariq Baig was convicted on 09.10.2019 and an amount of Rs 491.50 million was recovered from him.

11. Muhammad Iqbal was convicted on 09.10.2019 and an amount of Rs 476.619 million was recovered from him.

12. Muhammad Touseef was convicted on 09.10.2019 and an amount of Rs 2,090.88 million was recovered from him.

13. Aamir was convicted on 09.10.2019 and an amount of Rs 2,230.272 million was recovered from him.

14. Siraj Shahid was convicted on 09.10.2019 and an amount of Rs 2787.84 million was recovered from him.

15. Muhammad Anwar Brohi was convicted on 27.09.2019 and an amount of Rs 8.555 million was recovered from him.

16. Miskeen Fiqeer was convicted on 09.08.2019 and an amount of Rs 10.062 million was recovered from him.

17. Harish was convicted on 02.08.2019 and an amount of Rs 20.352 million was recovered from him.

18. Syed Asif Mahmood was convicted on 30.07.2019 and an amount of Rs 1067.04 million was recovered from him.

19. Syed Arif Ali was convicted on 30.07.2019 and an amount of Rs 1067.04 million was recovered from him.

20. Dr Syed Saqlain Ahmed Gillani was convicted on 25.02.2019 and an amount of Rs 18.94 million was recovered from him

21. Hadayat Ali Khan was convicted on 15.02.2019 and an amount of Rs 2.75 million was recovered from him.

22. Hakeem Khan was convicted on 15.02.2019 and an amount of Rs 0.805 million was recovered from him.

23. Irshad Hussain was convicted on 15.02.2019 and an amount of Rs 1 million was recovered from him.

24. Anwar Hussain was convicted on 15.02.2019 and an amount of Rs 0.35 million was recovered from him.