Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to doctors, paramedics in Punjab

LAHORE: COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to doctors, paramedicsLAHORE: The Punjab health department continues to inoculate frontline health professionals with Sinopharm Chinese vaccine against Covid-19.

In Lahore, Doctors of Mayo Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) started getting corona vaccine at a counter set up at Lahore General Hospital here on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of vaccination, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said corona vaccine would protect medical professionals and provide them a better environment to perform their services in medical field. LGH staff nurse Ayesha Siddiqa vaccinated Dr Qaisar Ayaz of Mayo Hospital and Dr Hafeez Irfan of PINS in the presence of senior doctors after which other medical staff would also be vaccinated.

Talking to the media, Prof Al-freed Zafar said China has donated 500,000 corona vaccines to Pakistan for its medical staff. He said doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have rendered services with utmost professional dedication and devotion and many senior doctors during the epidemic without caring for their lives served the patients day and night and sacrificed their lives also.

Similarly, the health authorities have launched COVID-19 vaccination to frontline healthcare professionals at Lady Aitchison Hospital. King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal supervised the inoculation of healthcare professionals, while Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khawaja, senior faculty members, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff was also present on the occasion.

Our correspondent adds from Sialkot: COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to doctors and paramedics in Sialkot on Monday.The first vaccine dose was given to Dr Fateh, of Orthopedic Department, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Zeshan Javed Lashari at Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, Sialkot. Talking to reporters on the occasion, the DC said doctors and health workers were being registered in the entire district for the purpose of administering COVID-19 vaccine doses. He lauded the services of doctors and health workers for their high spirit in dealing against coronavirus epidemic and for working bravely putting their own lives in danger to save lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

He said after the completion of vaccination of doctors and health workers, the common people would gradually be given the vaccine. He has stressed upon the citizen to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19 to check its spread.