Five awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its students. Nusrat Majeed has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Taxonomic Studies and DNA Barcode Reference Library for Salticids from Pakistan”, Saima Liaqat in the subject of Economics after approval of her thesis entitled “Impact of External Financial Assistance on Fiscal Aggregates and Economic Growth: Evidence from Selected Asian Countries”, Riffat Rafique in the subject of Urdu after approval of her thesis entitled “Globalisation and Urdu Novel”, Sheraz Ahmed Qureshi in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of his thesis entitled “Development of Dirt and Algae Resistive Latex Facade Paint” and Mohsin Tassawar Cheema in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics after approval of his thesis entitled “In-Vitro Screening for Anticancer and Antimicrobial Compounds from Actinomycetes of Different Ecological Niches in Pakistan”.