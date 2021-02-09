17 booked for firing at Boxer’s house

LAHORE:A case has been registered against the firing on the house of former Inspector Abid Boxer in Faisal Town police station.

The case has been registered against at least 17 suspects. Inspector Rashid Amin Butt, Abdullah Mir, Afzal Kanwar and Asad Bukhari have been nominated in the case. The other nominated accused persons included Ali Munir, Hamza Mir, Faizan. The FIR stated that Muhammad Siddique Butt conducted reconnaissance of the house. Ali Munir, Hamza Mir and Faizan along with 10 other suspects managed the attack on the house. The firing attack had been done on the abetment of Inspector Rashid Amin, Abdullah Mir, Afzal Kanwar and Asad Bukhari. Two days back in the early morning, the unidentified motorcyclists had resorted to indiscriminate firing at the house of former Inspector Punjab Police Abid Boxer. No one was hurt but the gate, walls, windowpanes, vehicles and other things were damaged in the incident. 15 booked: Masti Gate Police registered a case against 15 people including Gogi Butt and Teefi Butt on charges of damaging a historical building in the Walled City.