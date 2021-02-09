Lack of mental toughness main reason behind loss: Boucher

RAWALPINDI: Mark Boucher blamed the lack of mental toughness required for the away series as the main reason behind the loss of the Test series.

“It was more due to absence of mental toughness rather anything technical. We had some positive hours in the match and yet we threw away the advantage. Getting runs outs, playing lose shots, and not being able to see off the new ball are the areas where we lacked. Had we succeeded in overcoming these weaknesses, we could have achieved the better results.”

Without naming any batsman, he said the seniors should have stood out. “When you are playing in away series there is a need for a marked contribution from the senior players. I would not point out anyone but the thing is that seniors should have come forward and showed others how to bat during the demanding conditions. Obviously playing in Pakistan is a bit different from what you experience in India and Sri Lanka. We were not able to see off the new ball. In these conditions, you just need to wait for 15 to 20 overs with the new ball. Things then become easier for you.”

Boucher added that cracks could not be developed at the playing strip in Pindi as was expected. “We had other ideas about Pindi Stadium’s pitch which we thought would deteriorate. The pitch stayed firm and played well on the last two days.”

He rated his bowling as fantastic. “We had our problems in the field where we dropped so many catches. Besides failing in batting, it was fielding that let us down. Our bowling was fantastic as we succeeded in making inroads into Pakistan batting lineup.” He rejected the impression that South Africa came here unprepared.

“We had enough training and practice and came here well prepared. We could not put up our acts together in batting and fielding which turned out to be the main reason behind our failure.”